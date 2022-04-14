A man is being treated for non life-threatening injuries after being shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of the incident that occurred near the intersection of Highway 441 and Shady Grove Road. No deputies were injured.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to respond to the scene to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.
"This is an active scene and will take time to process," officials state. "We appreciate your patience. Details of this investigation will be forthcoming from the GBI once their investigation is complete."
