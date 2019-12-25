A Culpepper Road, Commerce, man shot a neighbor’s dog who came onto his property.
The man said the dog came toward him “in an aggressive manner and started biting his right leg,” according to a report filed with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office
The man said he pulled out his Smith and Wesson 9 mm and shot the dog in the leg. He said the dog then ran off. He said he was bleeding from his thumb but wasn’t sure if it was from the dog or the gun. He didn’t have an injury to his leg due to his boots.
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•a man who lives on Barefoot Road, Lula, said he let his dog outside to use the bathroom when a neighbor’s dog came onto his property and came charging at his dog. He said the neighbor’s dog has come onto his property before and has bitten his son in the past.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man attempted to leave the store without paying for two pistols, food, clothes and electronics, totaling $676. When confronted, he left the buggy and ran from the store.
•a Lula woman was shooting pumpkins for target practice when she accidentally shot herself in the stomach.
•shoplifting when three people concealed three video games and left Walmart without paying.
•handgun taken from a vehicle parked at a County Line Drive, Lula, address.
•a man said he was driving on I-85 when something from the road struck his vehicle and damaged it.
•a woman stopped by the sheriff’s office and reported that her car tag is missing.
•a woman said debris in the road on Hwy. 164 damaged her vehicle.
•utility trailer stolen from a Hwy. 441 address.
•a Baldwin man said that the tag is missing from his truck.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Buckeye Trail Drive, Commerce, address.
•assault during a domestic dispute at a Nix Road, Alto, location.
•a Lula man reported being slandered on social media.
