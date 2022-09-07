A man who was a suspect in a shooting in Cornelia was arrested by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office after a woman reported he was at her house making threats toward her.

Sterling Yancy Strength, 31, 300 Patrol Road, Monroe, was charged in Banks County with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

