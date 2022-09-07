A man who was a suspect in a shooting in Cornelia was arrested by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office after a woman reported he was at her house making threats toward her.
Sterling Yancy Strength, 31, 300 Patrol Road, Monroe, was charged in Banks County with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
He was arrested at a Bellamy Road, Homer, resident after a report that he was threatening a woman at that resident. The woman said Strength threatened to burn down her house if she did not give him a ride.
When Strength was arrested, he reportedly had a handgun in his booth. It was later found to have been stolen.
Strength is reportedly suspect in a shooting in Cornelia that occurred the day before he was arrested in Banks County. That shooting occurred in a lot near United Community Bank in Cornelia on Saturday. No one was injured in the shooting and the dispute over a stolen vehicle that Sterling was in at that location.
