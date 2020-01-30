A development is coming to Martin Bridge Road.
At the meeting on Jan. 22, the Development Authority of Banks County unanimously approved an inducement agreement with Mar-Jac Poultry to locate a new hatchery facility on Martin Bridge Road.
The project will create at least 19 full-time additional jobs by the time the project is completed and operational.
The authority will issue and sell bonds using the proceeds for the acquisition, installation, construction, expansion, equipping and carrying out of the project and then lease the facility to Mar-Jac for a payment amount sufficient to pay the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the bonds.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the board:
•approved the contract with Next Move Group to handle the recruitment of a new executive director at a total cost of $15,000.
•unanimously approved the following items relating to the sale of Diana Food to Kerry: bill of sale, amended deed to secure debt, lease amendment resolution and amended lease agreement.
•met in closed session for over an hour to discuss land acquisition and personnel. When the meeting was re-opened the board unanimously approved a limited warranty deed for 1.3 acres of the Hardman property on Eisenhower Drive and a driveway easement.
