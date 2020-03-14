The March 24 Presidential Primary election has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
The announcement was made Saturday, March 14, by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The election has been moved to May 19 when the state's other 2020 primary elections are being held. The early voting for the presidential primary, which began May 2, is also being stopped.
"Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, and the community at large," Raffensperger said.
