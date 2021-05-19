Banks County coroner Mark Savage was recognized for his community service and leadership with a Resolution passed in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Rep. Chris Erwin and Sen. Bo Hatchett presented the resolution to Savage at the May breakfast meeting of the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB.
“We’re very proud of this gentleman in Banks County,” Rep. Erwin said. “You are deserving of this for what you do for Banks County.”
Erwin spoke on the numerous awards Savage has received, as well as the service organizations he is a member of and is “outstanding leadership and service in the community.”
The resolution reads, in part, “Mark Savage has long been recognized by the citizens of this state for the role that he has played in leadership and his deep personal commitment to the citizens of Georgia; and he has diligently and conscientiously devoted innumerable hours of his time, talents, and energy toward the betterment of his community and state, as evidenced dramatically by his service with the Georgia Coroners Association, the Child Fatality Review Board, the Metro Atlanta Mass Fatality Work Group, and other organizations.”
Savage also is a member of the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB, the Banks County Family Connections Collaborative, the Georgia EMS Association and the Georgia Firefighters Association.
His awards include the 2019 Leroy Sims Distinguished Service Award and the Georgia Coroners Association's 2020-2021 Coroner of the Year.
The resolution also states, “His significant organizational and leadership talents, remarkable patience and diplomacy, keen sense of vision and sensitivity to the needs of the citizens of this state have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and associates; and Mark has served his community with honor and distinction, and his vision and unyielding commitment have set the standard for public service; and is abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this remarkable and distinguished Georgian be appropriately recognized.
