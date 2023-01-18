The Maysville City Council recently voted to approve the qualifying fees for the November 2023 election. The council also reappointed four officials, approved the design for the LED pole kits for Maysville City Park, and discussed a business license renewal for Browning Metal Finishing.

The council approved the qualifying fees for the November 2023 election, when town voters will cast their ballots for mayor, as well as council members for Ward 2 and Ward 4. The qualifying fee for the mayoral seat will be $144, while the fee for Ward 2 and Ward 4 will be $72.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.