The Maysville City Council recently voted to approve the qualifying fees for the November 2023 election. The council also reappointed four officials, approved the design for the LED pole kits for Maysville City Park, and discussed a business license renewal for Browning Metal Finishing.
The council approved the qualifying fees for the November 2023 election, when town voters will cast their ballots for mayor, as well as council members for Ward 2 and Ward 4. The qualifying fee for the mayoral seat will be $144, while the fee for Ward 2 and Ward 4 will be $72.
The positions are currently held by: Richard Presley, mayor; Junior Hardy, Ward 2 councilman; and Scott Harper, Ward 4 councilman.
The council also approved the annual reappointment of four officials who work with Maysville. The council unanimously agreed to reappoint Scott Tolbert as municipal court judge, Abbot S. Hayes of Hulsey, Oliver & Mahar LLC as city attorney, Keith Waters as city auditor, and Chip McGaughey with Engineering Management Inc. as city engineer.
Aaron Patton, the Maysville utility supervisor, discussed plans for LED pole kits at the Maysville City Park. The LED kits would enable the street lights to turn on automatically. The council approved the design for at least four 15-ft. pole kits with photocells. There is currently no estimate for the cost and the council will discuss the plans again at a later date. If approved, the kits would light up the driveway to the parking lot and down to the stage area.
In other business, Eric Browning appeared before the council to discuss the business license renewal of Browning Metal Finishing. Browning explained how he was cleaning up the facility and had changed the waste treatment from a continuous flow to a closed loop to cut down on waste. He also said he has taken operations down from seven processing lines to one to further cut down on waste. The council told Browning that the license renewal was close to fruition, but that Browning would have to meet with the city engineer for inspection and examination of the plans before the renewal can be finalized.
The next city council meeting is scheduled on Monday, February 6, and 7 p.m. at Maysville City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.