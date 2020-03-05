The Maysville City Council is moving forward with improvements at the city park.
During a meeting held March 2, the council accepted a bid of $104,454 from Griffin Brothers Inc. to prepare an area adjacent to the existing amphitheater which will provide seating for up to 200 lawn chairs. Mayor Richard Presley said the area will be divided into seven sodded rows divided by concrete walkways.
Presley said special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds from Banks County will be used to fund the project slated to be completed by July 4.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, at the request of the planning and zoning commission, the council agreed to consider whether to direct the commission to move forward with preparation of regulations for a historic overlay district.
The commission recently presented a draft prospective of an ordinance for a historic overlay district to control and direct changes in the proposed district. Planning and Zoning Commission member Ken Outcalt said it would take a lot more work on the part of the commission to prepare a final draft proposal.
“We are willing to do that but, we don’t want to do it if you don’t think it is something you want to consider,” said Outcalt.
The council agreed to discuss this matter at the next council work session.
The council also:
•scheduled a public hearing to receive comments regarding franchise fees from Jackson Electric Membership Corporation and a request from Windstream Wireless for provisions to address usage of rights-of- way in the city. The public hearing will be held March 26 at 6 p.m.
•heard a request from Bill Parker to place a mobile home at 20 North Main Street for use as a shop. This request was not formally brought before the planning and zoning commission for recommendation. Ken Outcalt pointed out, where this was discussed among the commission members, a formal request would be needed in order for the commission to hold a public hearing and make a recommendation to the council. After it was determined the request had not follow proper protocol for a conditional use permit, Parker decided to apply for a building permit to construct a stick-built structure.
•agreed to accept applications for a building inspector to conduct inspections of residential structures only.
•approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer, to be used by the police department, from Brannen Motors at a cost of $33,000. The council further agreed to finance the purchase through South State Bank.
