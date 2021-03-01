A concession stand is the latest improvement planned for the Maysville City Park.
The Maysville City Council agreed at its meeting on Monday, March 1, to pay $48,000 for a 20x14 "split face concession" stand for the city park.
In other business at the monthly city council meeting, the following items were approved:
•a bid of $2,119 to purchase a 2021 PG72 Plugger from James Short.
•a bid of $27,400 from Garrett Paving to pave Clay Street to North Main Street.
•to purchase a speed detector from Sam-R-Trailer for $8,389.
•approval of the animal ordinance, following two public hearings and citizen input.
•paying $2,200 to stripe Twin Mill Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.