The Maysville City Council agreed in a special called meeting on Oct. 17 to fund two projects with revenue from the Banks County special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST).
The council agreed to replace two fire hydrants on Cemetery Street at a cost of $12,707 with Dale Construction doing the work.
The council also agreed to repair the potholes on North Main and Bel Air Drive at a cost of $4,613.
In other business at the meeting, Mayor Richard Presley reported that there is a reduction in insurance fees for employees this year without a decrease in coverage. He added that the city has changed insurance providers.
