The Maysville City Council took action at its April 1 meeting to make improvements at the city park.
The council approved a $1,435 bid from R&F Feed for 330 feet of galvanized wire on wood post to be installed at the upper gate at the Maysville City Park.
The council also received a bid from Seth Cape for $2,805.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the April 1 meeting, the city council:
•approved a resolution to amend and modify the loan agreement to GEFA for $1.9 million.
•approved an agreement from Oliver Electric to provide preventative maintenance and testing on the generator and transfer switch. The annual cost is $945.
•approved an agreement from Oliver Electric to do preventative maintenance service and testing on the pump station and transfer switches. The cost to do this annually is $795.
•discussed an estimate from EMI to replace the three-inch line in Oak Drive to a six-inch line. The estimated cost is $265,000.
•approved an estimate from Dale Construction of $ 1,200 to bore under the concrete slab and install PVC Sleeve at the Maysville City Park.
•reviewed an estimate to purchase a G2 Series 1300-pound capacity liftgate for $3,100 to haul the chemicals over to the wells and pond.
