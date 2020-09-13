The Maysville Town Council held a called meeting Friday morning and unanimously agreed, for the third year, not to increase the millage rate.
The motion to approve the millage rate for both Banks County at 0.97 and Jackson County at 0.36 was made by councilman Scott Harper and seconded by council member Kathleen Bush.
This was the only business at the called meeting.
The council will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.