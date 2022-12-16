The Maysville City Council approved at its December meeting two projects for city parks.
The council agreed to locate a flagpole in Veterans Park in downtown. The 40-foot pole will cost $4,570.
The council also approved a bid for electrical work in the Maysville City Park. A quote from Oliver Electric for $19,800 was approved for the electrical work.
In other business at the meeting:
•approval was given to have Mayor Richard Presley sign off on the Jackson County Certificate of Distribution for LOST with a two-year phase in and no phase out with the remaining years being based on population.
•it was reported that the plan review on the Crane Street Subdivision was approved by city engineer, Chip McGaughey.
•Ken Outcalt, chairman of the planning and zoning board, reported that the Land Use Code Book does not have requirements for canisters that are being used for storage building. He suggested that an amendment be made to put restrictions on these. Mayor Presley asked that this be investigated at a later date.
•a closed session was held to discuss pending litigation. No action was taken when the meeting opened to the public.
Present for the December meeting were: Mayor Richard Presley, Councilmembers, Kimberly Wilmoth, Richard Parr, Scott Harper, City Administrator/City Clerk Barbara Thomas.
