The Maysville City Council has approved projects that will be funded if a special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) is approved by Banks County voters is approved in November.
The city council held a called meeting on Thursday, July 22, to approve projects that will be funded with the one-cent sales tax revenue, if it is approved on the November ballot.
If the sales tax is approved, Maysville will receive 5.03 percent of the projected revenue, which is distributed based on revenue. This is estimated to be $905,400.
Maysville's plans are to spend the money as follows: water system improvements, $362,160; buildings and grounds, $135,810; parks and recreation, $226,350; street improvements, $90,540; and public safety, $90,540.
