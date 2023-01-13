Maysville’s auditor has recommended that the water rates be raised, or city officials look at other options due to water fees not covering the operation of the department.
Auditor Keith Waters presented his report after reviewing the 2020 and 2021 yearly budgets. Waters said that while the cash and fund balances of the city are very strong, some changes could be made to further improve the city’s financial health.
Waters reported at the recent city council meeting that the city is not receiving enough cash flow from the water fund to pay for its debt service. Waters recommended that the city either raise its water rates, or review other expenses in order to resolve the issue.
He also found that the city was over budget in the areas of public safety, sanitation, and culture and recreation. However, Waters also said that the city’s budget was consistent despite this and recommended that the city amend the budget quarterly to account for any changes.
The auditor recommended that the city review the Downtown Development Authority controls and procedures due to its growth, segregate certain duties, increase the capitalization threshold from $200 to $5,000, and keep the Report of Local Government Finances up-to-date in order to possibly receive more federal monies in the future.
Waters concluded that the city’s cash reserves are very strong and amount to more than enough to pay for over three months of operation in case of emergency.
