AUDITOR SPEAKS

The Maysville City Council listens as Keith Waters discusses his audit report about the financial health of the city.

 Photo by Hannah Caudell

Maysville’s auditor has recommended that the water rates be raised, or city officials look at other options due to water fees not covering the operation of the department.

Auditor Keith Waters presented his report after reviewing the 2020 and 2021 yearly budgets. Waters said that while the cash and fund balances of the city are very strong, some changes could be made to further improve the city’s financial health.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.