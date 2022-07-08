Maysville Baptist Church will hold a Back to School event on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.
School supplies, three outfits from the clothes closet, a pair of shoes and a box of food for the family will be provided free for each K-12 student.
Free hair cuts for students coming with clean hair (to be determined by the stylist) will also be offered.
Lunch will be provided.
The church is located at 15 Homer Street, Maysville.
For information, email torismith.mbc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.