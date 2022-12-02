The Maysville Downtown Development Authority, the Maysville Public Library and the Maysville Community Club are planning holiday festivities on December 10 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the new City Park on Homer St.
The event will include pictures with Santa, caroling in the amphitheater, craft and food vendors, inflatables and more.
