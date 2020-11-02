Members of the newly-formed Maysville Downtown Development Authority got an overview Monday night of how the organization will operate.
Stephanie Russell with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs gave an overview of how DDAs operate in a virtual meeting with members of the organization and the city council in attendance.
The seven-member board will be responsible for planning for the revitalization of the downtown district, Russell said. She said the recruitment of new businesses and retention of existing businesses will also be job duties of the DDA.
Russell said the first items the board members should do is to elect a chairman and vice chairman and establish by-laws.
Russell also said the Department of Community Affairs offers eight-hour training for members of DDAs.
