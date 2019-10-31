The Maysville city election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The incumbent mayor and Ward 2 councilman in Maysville will be facing opposition on the Nov. 5 ballot.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Richard Presley will face Lynn Villyard.
In the Ward 2 city council seat, incumbent Junior Hardy and Susan Cooley will be on the ballot.
In Ward 4, incumbent Scott Harper was the only one to qualify.
