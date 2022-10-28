Students lined up in the hallway for their turn at picking out a coat on Friday at Maysville Elementary School.
Every student at MES received one of the coats through the Operation Warm program with Maysville Baptist and Lovvorn Construction as the sponsors.
The students picked out the color of coat they wanted as volunteers assisted them with finding the correct size.
“Maysville Elementary School is very blessed to have such a warm, thoughtful, and timely gift of a beautiful coat for each of our children,” principal Katie Warwick states. “We cherish the support and love Maysville Baptist Church and Lovvorn Construction have demonstrated and will treasure this act of kindness for many years to come.”
Operation Warm is a national non-profit that manufactures brand-new, high quality coats for children. The organization partners with local individuals, community organizations and businesses to provide the coats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.