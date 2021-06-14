A vacant home on Mitchell Street was completely destroyed in a fire on June 11.
The Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 963 Mitchell Street on a reported structure fire. Firefighters found a vacant, single-family residence completely destroyed by fire. The fire had occurred the night before and was reported to the 911 Center at 9:30 a.m. on June 11. The remainder of the home was extinguished and fire investigations was summoned to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department and the Georgia State Fire Marshall's Office.
No injuries were reported.
