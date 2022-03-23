The Maysville Public Library is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Maysville City Park on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
The hunt is for children ages 10 and under.
Following the Easter Egg Hunt, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
"The library is kindly asking for donations of prizes for the baskets, plastic eggs, individually wrapped candy, and baskets," library manager Shannon Wheeler states. "All donations will be greatly appreciated."
