Vandalism in the park in Maysville has led the city council to look at taking action to keep a closer watch on the city property.
The Maysville City Council discussed a bid at its October meeting from Donnie Young to locate a real time video camera in the park. There has been vandalism in the bathrooms in the city park, costing the city more than $2,000 to repair.
Vandalism of public property has been reported in many areas due to the rise on social media platforms promoting this type of behavior.
City leaders in Maysville are taking serious any vandalism of city property and want to identify anyone causing any damage.
“We want to catch someone if they are doing something,” councilman Scott Harper said.
Mayor Richard Presley added, “We have a nice facility and we want to keep it nice. If we hadn’t already had vandalism, I wouldn’t be concerned.”
Future plans at the park include walking trails and a splash park and city leaders want to ensure plans are in place to protect these areas as well.
Also at the meeting, councilman Harper offered thanks to members of the Maysville Community Club who worked to make the Autumn Leaf Festival a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.