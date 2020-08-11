Maysville city leaders are taking a look at a well that hasn’t been used for 12 years as a possible water source for the city.
Chip McGaughey with EMI gave a report to the Maysville City Council at an Aug. 10 meeting on “Well Number 5,” which was used by the city as a water source from 1995 until 2008. The city stopped using the well because testing found it had levels of uranium that were too high.
No action was taken at the Aug. 10 meeting because a quorum was not present, however, McGaughey gave an update on whether the well would be a feasible water source. City leaders began researching possible ground water resources last year in an effort to save money by not purchasing water. The town currently pays $2.45 per 1,000 gallons of water purchased from the city of Commerce. McGaughey said the cost of using water from the well would be .80 to .90 cents per 1,000 gallons.
Current tests showed the uranium levels are under acceptable levels, he said. There is also now a filter that can be put in to lower the uranium levels even more.
McGaughey said it would cost $243,000 to get the well operational but the savings in water purchases would be $117,000 per year.
“The well would pay for itself in two years,” he said.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division would have to approve plans to use the well as a water source. This process would take approximately six months.
Mayor Richard Presley said the $243,000 could be funded with Jackson County special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city council also discussed several other items, which will be on the agenda at the next voting session, including:
•an update to the city’s speed zone ordinance.
•purchase of a handicap chairlift to be used for the city council meeting room, at a cost of $6,62.
•listing South Main Street, Grace Street and Park Street for possible paving under the LMIG Grant Program.
•learned that the city is eligible for $33,000 under the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which can be used for any COVID-19-related items.
•the millate rate, which must be set by Aug. 30.
