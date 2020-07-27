The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed a search warrant at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Cornelia on July 20. Officers seized 20 grams of heroin with a street value of $2,500 and made one arrest.
Gregory Ray Martin, 54, was charged with trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
The investigation is still active.
For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, the Cleveland Police Department, the Lavonia Police Department, and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
