Maysville city leaders took the first step at the January city council meeting to make improvements to some roads in the town.
The city council approved a contract with Geo-Hydro Engineers to provide pavement testing services, at a cost of $3,525, for City of Maysville Street Improvements.
The projects include Ridgeway Court, from the new pavement joint to Ridgeway Terrace; Lille Lane, from the cemetery to Comer Street; Wilson Street, from North Main Street to Church Street; East Freeman Street, from the new pavement edge to the cul-de-sac; Clay Street, from Church Street to the new pavement edge on Mitchell Street; Park Street; Ellison Street, from Cemetery Street to the intersection with Evans Street; Grace Street, from Sims Street to Maysville Road; First Street, from the dead end to the dead end; and Second Street, from the dead end to the dead end and patch the intersection with Hoke Street.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the January meeting, the city council:
•approved a contract with Bureau Veritas North America to handle the city’s building code administration and inspections. The firm will invoice the city at a rate of 80 percent of the plan review fees collected by the city. For meetings or inspections performed outside of normal business hours, the firm will charge $125 per hour, with a minimum of two hours.
•reappointed the judge, accountant, city clerk and police chief for 2021.
•held a closed session to discuss real estate. No action was taken.
