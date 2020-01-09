Maysville officials elected to serve another term and department heads for the year were appointed at the first city council meeting for the year, held Monday night, Jan. 6.
Mayor Richard Presley and council members Junior Hardy and Scott Harper were sworn in to serve another four-year term. Presley and Hardy were re-elected last year, while Harper ran unopposed.
Banks County Clerk of Courts Tim Harper swore the officials in at the city council meeting Monday night.
Also at the meeting, the department heads for the year were named. They are: Barbara Thomas, city administrator/city clerk; David Cochran, chief of police; Melanie Weatherby, library manager; and Aaron Patton, water department supervisor. All are currently serving as department heads.
“I am proud of this group we have as department heads and am looking forward to working with them again,” Mayor Presley said.
Harper was named to serve as mayor pro tem for the year.
In other business at the meeting, the city council unanimously approved the Jackson County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update, which was presented by Bryan Bullock, EMA director. Bullock said the plan is updated every five years.
