Maysville residents are ready for something to be done about dilapidated property in the town.
More than 40 people crowded into the meeting room of the City of Maysville Monday night to give input on a proposed nuisance and property maintenance ordinance, as well as a historic district overlay ordinance.
A public hearing was held by the Maysville Planning and Zoning Commission on the proposed ordinances. The board recommended approval of both.
The Maysville City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinances at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, in the meeting room on Homer Street in downtown Homer. The ordinances would not be enacted unless approved by the city council. The planning commission only makes recommendations.
The planning commission developed the ordinances to address issues members believe were identified in the town’s comprehensive plan that was updated in October of 2018. The proposed nuisance ordinance and historic district overlay ordinance were presented last year to the city council but no action was taken. The planning commission called for the public hearings in January in hopes that citizen input would lead the city council to take action.
The proposed nuisance ordinance gives guidelines on how to address dilapidated buildings in town, including what to do when the town receives a complaint. Several people provided input at the two-hour public hearing Monday night, including John Irving, who spoke on a “rat house” that he said he has complained about numerous times with nothing being done.
The planning commission said that if the ordinance is approved there will be a policy on how to address complaints such as this including a way to enforce it.
“There will be an ordinance to protect the historic part of Maysville,” Elaine Gerke said. “If something is not done soon, this little town is going to die.”
Several citizens questioned what could be done to get the city council to move forward on this. They were encouraged to get involved and attend city council meetings. One lady who has attended meetings said she was “shocked at the hostility” she encountered at the meetings.
One long-time resident of the county spoke on the ‘health hazard” of the homes on Crane Street that are falling apart.
A developer who purchased a building in town in 2006 spoke of how the leadership in town has caused projects to “go elsewhere.”
HISTORIC DISTRICT
Planning commission member Lynn Villyard presented the historic district overlay ordinance, which she said will prepare the town for future development.
“Maysville is not prepared,” she said.
“This will help us maintain the small town way of life and plan for the types of development we would like to see,” she said.
The ordinance defines the area that is the historic district and gives guidelines for development in that area to maintain consistency. She said the goal is to maintain and protect the look and feel of the “1800s railroad town.”
“We’re at a crossroads,” she said. “It’s a matter of urgency. It’s now or never. We’re going to end up with no say without an ordinance.”
