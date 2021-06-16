The Maysville Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at 4 Homer Street to receive public comment on the application of Peter McCaffrey.
McCaffrey is asking to rezone one acre at 38 North Main Street from Agriculture to RR3.
A copy of the application is available for public inspection at Maysville City Hall.
A second public hearing will be held by the Maysville City Council on Monday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at which time the adoption of the request will be considered.
