The Maysville City Council’s public hearing scheduled for Thursday, February 11, on the proposed animal ordinance was canceled and rescheduled for Thursday,
February 25, at 6 p.m.
The city council will receive public comment on the proposed animal ordinance.
A special called meeting will follow the public hearing with the city council to consider taking action on the ordinance.
A copy of the ordinance is available for review at Maysville City Hall.
