The Maysville City Council has postponed approval of the millage rate for 2021. The council was slated to set the millage rate for both Banks County and Jackson County portions of the city during a special meeting on September 3. But, due to lack of a quorum, the council was unable to act on the proposal. A special call meeting will be set at a later date.
During a work session, the council,
•discussed renting a building on Homer Street for an office for the Downtown Development Authority. The DDA will enter into an agreement to rent the building for a fee of $110 per month for four years. The council is in the process of reestablishing the DDA under the leadership of Laura White.
•reviewed a quote for a sound system to be installed at the city park. Before approving the project, the Banks County SPLOST committee will have to approve funding.
•discussed resurfacing various city streets.
•reported the council is in the process of preparing the 2021 city operating budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.