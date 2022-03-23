A Maysville woman has filed a lawsuit against the City of Maysville for billing her for sewer service even though she has only used city water for her vegetable garden.
The lawsuit was filed by Angela Williamson against the city for billing her for $955 for receiving sewer services, which her attorney Cliff Jolliff said she did not receive. Her attorney first presented her request to the city council for a refund before filing a lawsuit and was told by the mayor, “you will hear from our attorney.”
Jolliff said the lawsuit was filed when Ms. Williamson did not get a refund.
Jolliff said Williamson purchased a water and sewer meter for a planned building at 24 Main Street, but later decided not to construct a building and to instead install water to irrigate her water garden. He said that when she went to city hall to turn on the water, she was told she would have to also pay for sewer services. He said there was never a sewer line/pipe installed on the property. He added that she has been billed for both water and sewer monthly.
Williamson is seeking the city play the $955, as well as interest for the sewer service and pay her attorney fees.
