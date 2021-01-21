The Maysville City Council will hold the following meetings to hear public comment on a proposed Animal Ordinance for Banks County: Monday, February 8, at 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, February 11, at 7:30 a.m.; and Thursday, February 11, at 7:45 a.m.
A copy of the ordinance is available for public inspection prior to the meeting at city hall, 4 Homer Street, Maysville. All public input will be welcomed, leaders state.
