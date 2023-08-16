The Maysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 to set the millage rate for Banks and Jackson County. The meeting will be held at city hall, located at 4 Homer Street, Maysville.
The proposed millage rate is 0.264 for Banks County and 0.640 for Jackson County. In 2022, the millage rate was 0.769 in Banks and 0.322 in Banks.
