Georgia is known for many great things like pecans and peaches, but just as “Georgian” as those is the ongoing battle with fire ants. If you have kids like me, you have likely had your child get into a fire ant colony once or twice and dealt with the aftermath.
While we will never completely eliminate the plague of fire ants, there are some great control options out there to help you and your family safely enjoy your lawn. A combination of baits and mound treatments can reach over 90% control and greatly reduce their impact on your time outdoors.
As we enter the fall, fire ants are foraging heavily and preparing to stay underground throughout the winter. This provides a great opportunity to strike a blow to the fire numbers in your yard while they are desperate to gather food. Baits such as Amdro and Extinguish are granules of soybean that are coated with an insecticide.
The worker ants pick them up during foraging and take them back to the nests as food for the colony. As the ant colony feeds on the treated bait, it kills the colony, including the queen.
While these products are slower working than other methods, taking 3-6 weeks to fully eliminate the colony. Despite being slow acting, there are several advantages. Baits are able to reach small colonies that may not have a visible mound and be missed during individual mound treatment.
Fire ants can forage up to 100ft away from the colony allowing for treatments to reach into nearby garden beds, tree lines, and delay the re-establishment in your lawn. I treated my lawn this spring with bait and have only begun to see some mounts pop up in September. These colonies were likely established in late spring or early summer.
After a queen ant is fertilized and migrates to establish a colony, it takes up to 3 months for her to cultivate worker ants that begin building the tell-tale mound.
The best time to apply baits to your yard is between the day temperatures are between 70° and 85° when it will be dry for 2-3 days following.
This will allow maximum effectiveness of the baits to reach as many colonies as possible. It is best to wait at least 2 weeks after bait application to begin treating individual mounds. This allows time for the bait to be pick up and consumed by the colony and begin eliminating the colony. Using these tools at the right time can greatly reduce the number of fire ants that you have to deal with and increase the time and enjoyment of your lawn. When using pesticide products, it is always important to read and follow label instructions to ensure safety.
We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans street, Homer.
