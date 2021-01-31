The most consistent call that I receive last spring and early summer was a torrent of calls about sharp thorns in yards that were ruining the outdoor fun we all crave as the weather warms up. The culprit was a winter annual weed called burweed, sometimes called spurweed or stickerweed.
This low-growing weed develops a green, rose shaped flower head that has small but very sharp thorns that are very unpleasant. As other grasses green up and begin growing for the year, burweed quickly blends into the lawn, waiting to be a prickly surprise. The best proactive approach to reducing burweed in your lawn to have a healthy, dense lawn going into winter.
One of the challenges with thorny plants is that when the plant dies, the thorns are still there and still sharp and will continue to poke you for a few weeks as they begin to decompose. The best way to help ensure a comfortable and functional lawn this spring is to take care of this weed before it develops its head that contains the thorns. This is best done in February while the plant is still in vegetative life-stage.
Killing this weed before flowering give you two advantages in your fight with this troublesome weed; It takes care of the plant before it develops thorns as well as before it seeds. This helps disrupt the reproductive lifecycle of burweed helping decrease its prominence in your yard next year as well.
There are a wide variety of post-emergent herbicides available that will give good control of burweed. The most available are common 3-way herbicide(2,4-D+MCPP+dicamba), atrazine, and metsulfuron. It is important to ensure any herbicides you look at using are labeled for use in your type of lawn grass. It is also important to follow all safety and application instructions that are designed to keep you safe and prevent unintended herbicide damage.
Taking action now will help you enjoy your lawn when the weather warms up and we all want to be outside. We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at (706) 677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans street, Homer.
