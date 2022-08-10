For 85 years, Georgia Farm Bureau has served as a united voice for farmers of all different crops and livestock at our state capitol, helping to initiate and promote legislation that benefit farmers; as well as protect them from over-regulation. Benefits from these legislative efforts include the Georgia Agriculture Tax Exemption (GATE), which provides farmers with sales tax exemptions when purchasing agricultural equipment and production inputs. No matter the size of your farm, those savings add up and give some relief to the record high input prices that farmers are experiencing this year.
Just this year, the Freedom to Farm Act was signed into law in Georgia. The act strengthened protections for farmers from unjust lawsuits, the type that have caused major problems for farmers in North Carolina in recent years. These are a couple of examples of successes in legislation that Georgia Farm Bureau has helped develop and educate Georgia General Assembly members on their importance to agriculture.
