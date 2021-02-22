I have steadily received calls over the past year concerning the damage caused by moles in lawns. Moles create raised tunnels that run through the yard are an eye sore, and can cause soft places throughout the lawn. Surprisingly, moles are not rodents, but more closely related to bats and shrews. They create their tunnels in parts of the yard with softer, wetter soil. Moles main food sources are grubs, earthworms, and other ground insects.
Controlling moles can be frustrating. Since they tunnel underground it is hard to trap or shoot them. A cat or dog that likes to sniff them out and dig them up works well. However, they can leave a lot of holes in the yard. A recommended control method is to eliminate the food source of the moles. Applying an insecticide to the entire lawn that is labeled for grubs and lawn insects will help reduce the population in the soil. It is necessary to apply enough water for the insecticide to soak into the soil. This method can be costly and may not kill enough of the worms to cause the moles to leave the area.
Still another mole control method is to use poisonous bait. University scientists have shown that introducing a soft “gummy worm” type of grub worm injected with an insecticide, Bromethalin, into the mole’s tunnel will effectively control the moles destroying a lawn. These mole bait worms can be found at local farm and garden stores or online.
The “last resort” control method is a spring-loaded spear trap that will kill the mole as it travels through the tunnel system. The trap is placed on one of the main tunnels; these tunnels can be identified by stepping and compressing all visible tunnels and returning after 24 hours to see what tunnels have been cleared. when the moles attempt to clear an obstruction in their tunnel they push dirt upward against the triggering plate and setting off the trap.
