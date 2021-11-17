You may have a small meadow or area around your home landscape you are not sure what to do with it to make it attractive. If you are thinking about a more natural look, you could consider planting a wildflower garden.
The best time for planting a wildflower garden is during the months of October and November. The soil temperatures are cooler at this time which allows wildflower seed to go through a stratification process, providing for a good germination of the seeds. Also, the fall time is good for taking advantage of rainy seasons for good soil moisture.
You should select wildflower seeds that grow naturally in this area and are suited for growing in Hardiness Zone 7-8.
Seed packets normally list the growing requirements for the specific plants. It doesn’t take much soil preparation to plant wildflowers. The first step in establishing a wildflower garden is to remove any weeds by either pulling them or by using a herbicide such as Roundup or 2,4-D.
The next step is to lightly till the soil. Then, mix the seed with an amount of sand so that you can spread the seed out evenly over the area. Finally, rake lightly over the soil or tamp the seed into the soil so that good soil-to-seed contact is made. Be sure you don’t plant the seeds too deep or you may lose some germination.
Apply a thin layer of mulch of about one inch or less and saturate the area with water. If rain becomes scarce, irrigate the area with a good soaking of water once a week. Some wildflower seeds will germinate in the fall very soon after planting. Others can take up to 12 weeks to go through the stratification process before germinating.
Still other seeds with hard seed coats must be scarified (a physical or chemical process which scratches or grinds down the seed coat) to allow the seed to absorb water before they can germinate.
Once spring arrives, all the hard work will have paid off when the beauty of the array of colors and floral displays shows up in that once barren spot behind your home landscape. For more information on landscaping, planting flowers, shrubs, and trees, check UGA extension publications online or give us a call. Ways to contact us are to call us at (706) 677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans Street, Homer.
