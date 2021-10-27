Fall is one of the best times of year to plant new trees in your landscape. Trees planted in the fall tend to perform better than spring planted trees because planting in the fall allows the roots to establish over the winter and prepare for the summer heat. There are several things to consider when selecting a site and type of tree. Here are a few tips that can help you give your new trees the best start that you can.
Select trees that are well adapted to the individual planting site. Soil drainage is critical, as most trees don't like "wet feet." To ensure proper soil drainage, dig a test hole and fill it with water. If the hole drains at a rate of less than 1 inch per hour, choose a different species of plant or raise the planting site.
Dig your planting hole at least two times as wide as the root ball. Do not dig holes deeper than the root balls or put loose soil beneath the roots because the soil will compact over time and the tree will be planted too deep. Trees that are planted too deep tend to rot at ground level and typically die in the first few years. This is the most common mistake we see in planting trees.
In heavy clay soils, it is recommended to score the edges of the hole so roots can penetrate out of the planting hole. Backfill the holes with native soil as too much organic matter can cause differences in pore size and create water and drainage issues. Fertilization at planting time is not recommended. A slow-release fertilizer can be added if needed the following spring.
Remove all wrapping and closely inspect the root ball for girdling roots. If roots are circling around the root ball exterior, cut through the roots in a few places. Remove all tags and labels to prevent girdling of branches.
Thoroughly water the tree after planting, and water when needed during the winter. Mulch should be put down in an area at least equivalent to the drip line of the tree. Two to three inches of mulch is best, and mulch should be kept from touching the trunk. We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans Street, Homer.
