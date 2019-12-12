Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.