Zach McCann is the new Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent at the Banks County Extension office.
McCann is a native of northeast Georgia and grew up on a small sheep and horse farm near Athens and was an active member of 4-H.
"Through 4-H, I was able to show and judge both livestock and horses on the state and national level," McCann said. I attended Virginia Tech and studied Animal and Poultry Sciences, and upon graduation in 2013, moved to Tennessee to work for Tyson Foods. I am excited to be here in Banks County and to serve as a resource for farmers and home owners. For over 100 years, UGA Cooperative Extension has worked to bring the knowledge and research from the university to local communities in a meaningful and service-oriented manor. This is a tradition that I am proud to carry on and look forward to assisting the farmers and homeowners of Banks County with a variety of issues ranging from pasture, to lawn and garden help."
