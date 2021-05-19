When considering your success in producing a beautiful landscape around your home, the soil may be the most important aspect.
Developing soil that is loose and has good tilth and drainage usually requires soil amendments. The term soil amendment basically means something added to the soil, such as manures, top soil, potting soil, peat moss, compost and many other organic substances that help loosen up the soil. Some of these amendments may actually add some nutrient value to the soil also.
When purchasing a soil amendment, get in the habit of reading the label on everything to see what’s actually in the bag and then you can make a better comparison before you buy. Stay away from just buying pure peat moss. This makes a poor soil amendment on its own. It tends to dry out too much during dry times and stays soggy when the weather’s wet.
Compost from your own yard can be a good soil amendment if it has been composted completely. Good compost should have the consistency of dark topsoil. When added to heavy clay soils, compost improves drainage and aeration and reduced waterlogging damage to plants. Compost increases the ability of the soil to hold and release essential nutrients. The activity of earthworms and soil microorganisms beneficial to plant growth is promoted with compost additions. Other benefits of adding compost include improved seedling emergence and water infiltration due to a reduction of soil crusting.
Once you decide on the soil amendment you want to use, begin working it into the top 3-4 inches of your beds and gardens. If you plan to use bagged organic amendments, apply one 40-pound bag per 100 square feet of bed area and incorporate it to a 6- to 8-inch depth.
Even though you may get some nutritional value from the amendment, you will probably still need to add organic or commercial fertilizer. The best way to know what to add is to take a soil sample. The soil sample analysis will show what the soil has in it already and what needs to be added. Adding soil amendments to your soil is a great way to improve the health of your soil and maintain the long-term success of your landscape.
We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at 706 677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu or to come by the office at 413 Evans Street, Homer, Ga.
