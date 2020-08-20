When most people think of gardening and growing fresh produce at home, they think of the spring and summer; However, you can continue gardening into the fall and even winter. As we are concluding the productive season for many of our favorite garden veggies like corn, squash, beans and tomatoes, those now empty garden sections have plenty of opportunity to continue to be productive. Some of the most classically planted fall vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, turnips, spinach and others.
The basics of growing a fall garden are similar to planting in the spring. Ensuring that your pH and soil nutrients are sufficient is essential to healthy plants, the most accurate way to determine this is by conducting a soil test to find the current state of your soil. For fertilizing your fall and winter garden, a liquid fertilizer is preferred. Granular fertilizers release very slowly at colder temperatures and therefore do not deliver the intended nutrients.
Unlike a typical spring/summer garden, fall gardens are planted when we are very hot outside and then mature as the days get shorter and cooler. This challenge can be met in 2 ways, the first is to plant in transplant trays that you can place in a partially shaded location and easily water all of the seeds as they start to grow. Following germination and some growth, you can transplant these seedlings into your garden beds. The second is to plant the seeds directly into the garden bed, these will need consistent watering and some sort of shade can help them endure the heat. It is important that your garden beds be in a location with full sunshine, because as the days get shorter and cooler during fall, the maturing plants will need the maximum amount of sun available.
Fall gardens do not typically have the same amount of weed and insect problems we see in the spring, however it is still important to keep an eye out for damage to your plants. Fungal problems can be prevalent in the fall due to frequent rainfall and lower temperatures. This causes the leaves to stay wet for a longer period of time and encourage the growth of fungi and mold. Catching these early will make controlling them significantly easier.
Keeping a garden through the fall and winter is a great way to continue enjoying fresh homegrown produce throughout the year. We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at (706) 677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans street, Homer.
