Brad McCook has announced his decision to seek election for the office of Banks County Commissioner in District 4.
“Banks County has been home to my family for over 80 years, and I have been blessed to live and raise a family here for the entirety of my adult life. I have served as Chairman on the Banks County Planning Commission and have been a member for over 9 years, served on the Banks Comprehensive Land Use Committee for 2019, been a proud member of the Banks County Republican Party, and have worked in the engineering department at Athens-Clarke County for over 16 years. I am a proud member of the Grove Level Baptist Church family, where I help work with the youth ministry. I care about this county and the people who live here, and that is why I have decided to run for the District 4 Commissioner vacancy. I look forward to serving the people while continuing to make Banks County a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Through accountability, integrity, fiscal discipline, and smart growth, I believe we can help shape the bright future of Banks County.”
