Christopher Shawn McCrackin of Homer, a member of the Class of 2020 at Washington and Lee University, has been named to the President's List for the recently ended academic year.
The President's List comprises the top echelon of students among full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates, as determined from those with at least 24 W&L-graded credits contributing to their grade point average.
