On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Chris McCrackin, Class of 2020 at Washington and Lee University, from Homer, learned he was the recipient of the prestigious Rotary Skelton/Jones Scholarship.
This national-level scholarship funds one year of post-baccalaureate study at a recognized university in a country other than the United States or Canada.
McCrackin is double majoring in classics and English, with a minor in Medieval and Renaissance studies.
McCrackin graduated from Banks County High School in 2016 as class Salutatorian. He is now a senior at Washington and Lee University where he received a full scholarship. He has been on the president's list the past three years and won several awards for papers he has written at Washington and Lee.
