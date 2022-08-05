Kinetic has named Taylor McDuffie of Alto as operations manager for Rabun and Towns counties.
“We’re excited to see Taylor step into this important position,” said Kinetic Georgia operations President Michael Foor. “Taylor is an extraordinary employee who is passionate about bringing ‘High Speed for Here’ to our customers as we invest in our network and our people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.