Homer City Hall is having a medical supply drive.
Alcohol, tissue paper, kleenex, latex gloves, bottled water, Gatorade, individually wrapped snacks, disinfectant cleaners and other items are being collected.
Items may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
City hall is located at 943 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
