Medlink is expanding its service in Banks County.
The new 16,000 square foot facility will offer primary healthcare for patients of all ages and will also allow for an expansion of services, including an imaging center, behavioral health, in-house pharmacy, diabetes education and nutrition counseling and a community training room for educational healthcare and community use.
