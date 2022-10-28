MedLink Georgia, a non-profit federally qualified community health center providing healthcare to over 51,000 Georgians in rural areas and serving Northeast Georgian communities since 1979, held a groundbreaking ceremony on its new Banks County location at 10 am, October 13, 2022. The groundbreaking ceremony featured MedLink company representatives, local government and business leaders, Banks County Chamber of Commerce, and the general contractor.
The new 16,000 square foot Banks County facility will offer primary healthcare for patients of all ages and will also allow for an expansion of services including an imaging center, behavioral health, in-house pharmacy, diabetes education and nutrition counseling, and a community training room for educational healthcare classes and community use. MedLink Georgia currently has 25 convenient locations providing a wide variety of patient care tailored to the needs of the community in which it serves.
